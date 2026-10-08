/Lightning strikes IndiGo Patna-Lucknow flight at 17,000 feet, damages nose; all 110 safe

An IndiGo flight from Patna to Lucknow was hit by lightning on Wednesday afternoon, leaving the aircraft with a damaged nose. All 104 passengers and six crew members escaped unhurt.

Flight 6E925 was approaching Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport when the strike occurred. The aircraft at around 17,000 feet at the time. The pilots did not know how badly the plane had been hit, so they reported the strike to air traffic control as a precaution and continued to land.

The aircraft touched down about eight minutes ahead of its scheduled 4:12 pm arrival. Officials said passengers disembarked normally once the plane reached its bay, and no one needed medical attention.

Only after landing did the damage become clear. It was confined to the nose radome, the cover that protects the aircraft's weather radar.

The plane has been grounded in Lucknow. It will stay out of service until engineers finish a full inspection and repairs. The DGCA has launced a probe. The plane will be allowed to operate only after regulatory clearance.

Trending Stories

"An IndiGo aircraft operating flight 6E 6542 from Guwahati to Bengaluru experienced an 'Abnormal Runway Contact' while landing during gusty weather at Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru," said IndiGo in a statement.