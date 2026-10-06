/Africans knew how to build 20-storey skyscrapers 2,800 years ago

German archaeologists have suggested that Ethiopia was once home to skyscrapers, with buildings up to 20 stories once part of the skyline of East Africa. While they have known about this for a while, a new study has shown that they built these buildings even when they had no technology for reinforced concrete or structural steel beams. The study was published in the journal Heritage.

Experts reanalysed the architecture of Grat Be'al Gibri, or Grat Be’al Geubri, located in the Tigray Region of northern Ethiopia. It was an ancient palace built around 800 BCE, which is in ruins today. It sat at the centre of the city of Yeha, and experts believe it was a huge, multi-storey building unlike anything one would expect in this era.

The ancient palace Grat Be’al Gibri is believed to have spread over an area of approximately 196 by 196 feet, the largest palace in the area at the time. The pillar at the entryway was supposedly 33 feet tall. When considered in conjunction with the remains of the stairs, the building would have spanned three stories.

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Tall towers in East Africa

Tall buildings were supposedly common in this period. Ancient texts and images hint at the presence of buildings with 20 storeys. Rock art discovered in South Arabia shows that the region had massive complexes with at least nine storeys. The most intriguing part is that they achieved this feat even when they didn't have the technology around reinforced concrete or structural steel beams.

The new study has shown that the designers combined stone and timber in a distinct pattern, similar to reinforcing ribs. They laid wooden beams flat within the rubble masonry, using the "timber-laced masonry" technique that was found across parts of southern Arabia and northeastern Africa during this time. It has also made a return to modern architecture, as builders use hybrid timber construction to construct high-rise buildings.

Simulations showed 19-story buildings were possible