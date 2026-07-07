/Why Saudi Arabia has made its biggest oil price cut in decades

Saudi Arabia has reduced the price of its flagship crude sold to Asian buyers for August by the largest margin in at least 26 years. As a result of this, State-owned Saudi Aramco will lower the official selling price (OSP) of its benchmark Arab Light crude by $11 per barrel, leaving it at a $1.50 discount to the regional benchmark. The reduction happened because global crude prices have weakened since mid-June after the United States and Iran reached an agreement to end the war that started in February this year and disrupted the oil supply through the Strait of Hormuz. Brent crude has since fallen to about $72 a barrel, returning to levels last seen before the war. Additionally, exports resumed from the Persian Gulf, and Saudi Aramco increased shipments from Ras Tanura to roughly 90 per cent of pre-war levels. During the conflict, the company had rerouted much of its crude through its Yanbu terminal on the Red Sea after disruptions to traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

OPEC+ output increase adds to supply concerns

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The latest price cut also follows OPEC+'s decision to approve another production quota increase for August. The alliance, led by Saudi Arabia and Russia, had announced only limited output hikes while the conflict was ongoing because several Gulf producers were unable to significantly raise exports due to disruptions in the Strait of Hormuz.

Also Read: Global oil supply set to rise again in August

Saudi price cut still leaves its crude at a premium