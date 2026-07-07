Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Monday openly acknowledged that he had drawn inspiration from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model, saying several Indian programmes had been adapted in Indonesia and were already producing encouraging results.

Speaking at a banquet lunch attended by PM Modi, President Subianto mixed humour with a message of closer cooperation as he praised India's development journey.

Addressing the Prime Minister, he said, "I follow your career, and I copied many of your programmes. I don't mind admitting, because if it succeeds for hundreds of millions of people with the same background as Indonesia, the same problems, we are making the same, we have the same problems of a big population, we have agriculture in the background, we face many natural disasters, and yet India has achieved much progress. So I openly admit that I follow your career and I copied a lot of your programmes."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

He added that adopting those initiatives had benefited Indonesia, saying, "And it's proving to be successful for us. So, thank you very much. I'm very happy there's no copyright to all your programmes."

The Indonesian President also revealed that a delegation from Jakarta had recently returned after spending several weeks in India to study agricultural practices that have transformed dry land into productive farmland.

"In fact, just I think yesterday, a team from Indonesia just came back from, I think, two or three weeks of study of the achievements many Indian groups have achieved in making arid land to be arable again. It's called permaculture. So we are studying this closely, and we have a lot to learn, and we are not afraid of learning," the President noted.

President Subianto made the remarks as PM Modi is visiting Indonesia from July 6 to 8 for the first leg of his three-nation diplomatic tour, which will later take him to Australia and New Zealand.

The visit also marked significant progress in bilateral cooperation as the two countries agreed to strengthen collaboration in defence, education and other strategic sectors.

Both sides exchanged a series of Memorandums of Understanding covering space exploration, critical minerals, technology, disaster management, medical products regulation, agriculture and maritime safety.

"We have signed an agreement to deepen collaboration in tech, AI, and startup businesses," PM Modi announced during a joint press briefing, adding, "We will be opening a campus of the Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIM-B) in Indonesia."

India and Indonesia also agreed to work towards linking their cross-border QR payment systems to make financial transactions easier.

The two nations will also jointly support the preservation and conservation of the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple Complex in Yogyakarta.

During the visit, Indonesia honoured PM Modi with its highest civilian award, the 'Bintang Adipurna' medal, recognising his contribution to strengthening relations between the two countries.

Thanking Indonesia for the honour, PM Modi said, "The respect shown through this medal is for every Indian, and I would like to thank Indonesia on their behalf."