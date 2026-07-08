/Maharashtra rains: Death toll reaches 22 as fresh tragedies strike Satara and Pune

Mumbai: As the monsoon continues to batter Maharashtra, the statewide death toll from rain-related incidents has risen to 22 over the past week as heavy rainfall triggers fresh tragedies, landslides and infrastructure damage across several districts.

The latest incident was reported from the Satara district, where four members of a family, including a couple and their two children, died after they were allegedly electrocuted by a live electric wire during heavy rain. The incident has once again highlighted the dangers posed by waterlogged streets and damaged electrical infrastructure during the monsoon season.

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Authorities have launched an investigation into the incident while local officials have urged residents to exercise caution during periods of heavy rainfall.

In Pune, another rain-related incident was reported after a building collapsed, prompting rescue teams and civic officials to rush to the site. The incident has renewed concerns over the safety of ageing structures, particularly after days of continuous rainfall that have weakened buildings in several parts of the state. Officials are assessing the structural damage and ensuring nearby buildings are safe.

The Western Ghats continue to remain among the worst-hit regions. Mahabaleshwar and adjoining areas in Satara district have witnessed extremely heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to landslides, road closures, and disruption of normal life. Several routes through the Ghat sections have either been closed temporarily or are being monitored due to the risk of fresh landslides.

Mumbai, which witnessed days of relentless rainfall earlier this week, has seen weather conditions improve. Waterlogging has largely receded, and suburban train services, road traffic, and flight operations have returned to normal. However, civic authorities remain on high alert as the ground remains saturated, increasing the risk of wall collapses, building failures, and tree falls even after the rain intensity has reduced.

Several districts, including Thane, Palghar, Raigad, Pune, and parts of western Maharashtra, continue to remain under close watch as rivers flow near warning levels and low-lying areas remain vulnerable to flooding.

The India Meteorological Department has forecast further spells of moderate to heavy rainfall in parts of Maharashtra over the coming days. Authorities have advised residents living in landslide-prone areas and near overflowing rivers to remain vigilant and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall.

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State disaster response teams, the National Disaster Response Force and local administrations continue to monitor the situation across affected districts. Rescue personnel remain deployed in vulnerable locations, while civic agencies are inspecting damaged buildings, restoring essential services and clearing roads blocked by landslides and fallen trees.

Although rainfall has eased in parts of the state, officials warn that the monsoon threat is far from over. With the soil already saturated and reservoirs, rivers and streams carrying large volumes of water, even short spells of heavy rain could trigger fresh incidents in the days ahead.

The administration has appealed to citizens to follow official weather advisories, stay away from flooded areas, avoid touching electrical installations during waterlogging, and report any signs of structural damage to local authorities immediately.