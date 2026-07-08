/Apple bets big on US chip production with new Broadcom agreement

Apple has announced a new long-term agreement with Broadcom that is expected to be worth more than $30 billion, making it the company's largest commitment under its American Manufacturing Program (AMP).

The deal will see Broadcom expand production of advanced semiconductor components in Fort Collins, Colorado, while supplying Apple with more than 15 billion US-made chips. According to Apple, the investment will also support hundreds of American jobs and strengthen domestic manufacturing. The announcement comes as major technology companies continue investing heavily in local supply chains amid growing demand for advanced chips.

What will Broadcom manufacture?

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Under the agreement, Broadcom will invest $1.5 billion to modernise and expand its manufacturing facility in Colorado.

The plant will produce advanced FBAR (Film Bulk Acoustic Resonator) filters, which help smartphones maintain reliable wireless signals by filtering unwanted radio frequencies. Broadcom will also manufacture Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and other networking components used across Apple's product range. These chips are found in devices including the iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and AirPods, where they play an important role in wireless connectivity.

$600 billion investment in the United States

The agreement forms part of Apple's broader pledge to invest $600 billion in the United States over four years. Rather than focusing only on processors, the latest partnership strengthens Apple's supply chain for communication and connectivity chips that are essential for modern consumer electronics.

A bigger push for US manufacturing

Governments worldwide have encouraged companies to build more semiconductor capacity closer to home after recent supply chain disruptions highlighted the risks of relying heavily on overseas production. For Apple, expanding partnerships with US suppliers such as Broadcom helps diversify manufacturing while supporting domestic chip production.