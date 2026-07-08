/'He got his punishment': Mother of Baruipur rape-murder accused refuses to accept son's body after police encounter

Prabhas Mondal, the main accused in the rape and murder of a 12-year-old girl in Baruipur, South 24 Parganas district in West Bengal, killed in a police encounter on Wednesday morning. His mother, Sandhya Mondal, has now refused to claim his body, saying she wants nothing to do with his remains.

Two police officers went to the Mondal residence to break the news to the family. Sandhya Mondal recalled that she had just woken up when they arrived. Speaking to ANI, she described the exchange. "Two policemen came to my house just as I had woken up. They said your son is dead; would you like to go to the hospital? They said if I wanted to, I could go with them. I said, 'I cannot go, my husband is ill... I am not in a condition to go... You do whatever you want, I have no objection,'" she said.

She made it clear that she sees her son's death as the outcome of his own actions. According to her, "The work my son did, he received his punishment for that. I will not take my son's body, nor will I accept it. I will not bring his body home because he did not do anything good."

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When asked what should happen to the remains, she did not waver. She distanced herself entirely from what her son had done: "He committed a terrible crime. He received his punishment. You do whatever you want... kill him or whatever needs to be done... I have no objection. I will not bring the body," she was quoted as saying by ANI.

Police officials said the encounter took place while the crime scene was being reconstructed. The Baruipur Superintendent of Police stated that during this process, Mondal tried to snatch a service weapon from one of the officers and opened fire on the police team. Officers fired back, and Mondal was critically wounded. He was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

The Baruipur Police District said the investigation has moved forward significantly, with two other people already arrested in connection with the girl's death. Jadavpur MP Saayoni Ghosh had earlier announced that a Special Investigation Team was set up to look into the case.