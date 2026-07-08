/PM Modi visits historic Prambanan Temple, strengthens India-Indonesia cultural diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday (July 8, 2026) jointly unveiled the India-supported conservation and restoration project at the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta. The project underscores a major milestone in India-Indonesia cultural cooperation and civilisational diplomacy between the nations.

Along with President Prabowo, PM Modi also offered prayers at the approximately 1,000-year-old Hindu temple complex in Yogyakarta on Indonesia's Java island. The initiative follows the exchange of a Letter of Intent during bilateral talks in Jakarta on Tuesday. During the talks, both countries' leaders welcomed the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) role in carrying out the conservation and restoration task.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Civilisational ties

Calling Prambanan a "timeless symbol" of the shared cultural heritage of India and Indonesia, PM Modi highlighted the civilisational ties that have linked the two countries for over a thousand years. The restoration initiative reflects India's broader cultural diplomacy and Act East policy, under which it has collaborated with countries across South and Southeast Asia to preserve monuments showcasing their shared historical and cultural legacy.



Since 2014, the Modi government has backed the conservation of several significant heritage sites across Asia. India helped restore the UNESCO-listed My Son Sanctuary in Vietnam, a major Shaivite temple complex and the spiritual centre of the ancient Champa Kingdom. In 2015, it extended a grant of LKR 326 million to Sri Lanka for the restoration of the historic Thiruketheeswaram Temple, one of the country's five ancient Pancha Ishwarams dedicated to Lord Shiva.