/PM Modi visits historic Prambanan Temple, strengthens India-Indonesia cultural diplomacy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto on Wednesday (July 8, 2026) jointly unveiled the India-supported conservation and restoration project at the UNESCO World Heritage-listed Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta. The project underscores a major milestone in India-Indonesia cultural cooperation and civilisational diplomacy between the nations.
Along with President Prabowo, PM Modi also offered prayers at the approximately 1,000-year-old Hindu temple complex in Yogyakarta on Indonesia's Java island. The initiative follows the exchange of a Letter of Intent during bilateral talks in Jakarta on Tuesday. During the talks, both countries' leaders welcomed the Archaeological Survey of India's (ASI) role in carrying out the conservation and restoration task.
Also read: 'Om Namah Shivaya’ chants echoing: The Hindu connection of Prambanan Temple visited by PM Modi in Indonesia
Civilisational ties
Calling Prambanan a "timeless symbol" of the shared cultural heritage of India and Indonesia, PM Modi highlighted the civilisational ties that have linked the two countries for over a thousand years. The restoration initiative reflects India's broader cultural diplomacy and Act East policy, under which it has collaborated with countries across South and Southeast Asia to preserve monuments showcasing their shared historical and cultural legacy.
Since 2014, the Modi government has backed the conservation of several significant heritage sites across Asia. India helped restore the UNESCO-listed My Son Sanctuary in Vietnam, a major Shaivite temple complex and the spiritual centre of the ancient Champa Kingdom. In 2015, it extended a grant of LKR 326 million to Sri Lanka for the restoration of the historic Thiruketheeswaram Temple, one of the country's five ancient Pancha Ishwarams dedicated to Lord Shiva.
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Following Myanmar's 2016 earthquake, India also partnered with the Myanmar government to restore monuments in the UNESCO-listed Bagan Archaeological Zone, with the Archaeological Survey of India conserving 12 historic pagodas and completing restoration work at the iconic Ananda Temple.