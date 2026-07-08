/Orry poses with Alia Bhatt and Rekha, Ranveer Singh on DJ: Inside moments from Anshula Kapoor's reception

On Tuesday, July 8, Bollywood gathered in Mumbai to celebrate Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s wedding.

The celebration was held two days after the couple tied the knot on July 6 in Mumbai. Photos and videos from the night took over social media, from Jackie Shroff arriving with a huge plant as a gift for the newlyweds, to Anshula’s sister Janhvi Kapoor seen playing the dhol.

Apart from the entire Kapoor family, several celebrities, including social media influencer Orry, veteran star Rekha, Alia Bhatt and many others, were there to wish the newlyweds and join the celebrations.

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Orry with Anshula, Alia Bhatt and Khushi Kapoor Photograph: (X)

The evening also featured a live performance by Himesh Reshammiya, who had everyone grooving to his songs, including Anshula’s brother Arjun Kapoor.

Orry with Arjun Kapoor Photograph: (X)

Orry gave fans an exclusive peek inside Anshula Kapoor's wedding celebrations, sharing a series of candid moments with some of Bollywood's biggest names. While every picture reflected the grandeur of the festivities, two moments instantly caught everyone's attention: his playful pose with Alia Bhatt and his heartwarming embrace with the evergreen Rekha.

Orry with Veteran star Rekha Photograph: (X)

Posing alongside Alia Bhatt, Orry matched her playful energy as the duo struck a dramatic pose. Alia kept it effortlessly stylish in a printed ethnic ensemble.

At the same time, Orry's signature expressions and styling added his unmistakable flair, making the photo one of the standout moments from the celebration.

Equally memorable was Orry's reunion with Rekha. The veteran actress was seen warmly hugging him, both flashing bright smiles for the camera. The affectionate embrace beautifully reflected the comfort and fondness the two share, with the candid moment quickly becoming one of the most heartwarming glimpses from the wedding festivities.

One of the viral moments from last night's ceremony is of Janhvi's energy when she's playing the dhol like a pro. The clip also features her boyfriend, Shikhar Pahariya, and sister, Khushi Kapoor, enjoying the night. Another video shows Arjun and his sister Anshula dancing.