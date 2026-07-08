/Donation collection at famous Maa Baglamukhi temple in Madhya Pradesh comes under cloud; probe ordered

After reports of alleged misappropriation of donations at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya and the Badrinath Temple in Uttarakhand, the entire system of donation collection at the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district has come under the cloud, prompting the administration to order an inquiry.

Agar Malwa Collector Preeti Yadav has constituted a three-member committee to investigate allegations of irregularities in the collection of cash, gold, and silver offerings at the revered temple, which witnesses a lot of footfall.

The three-member committee set up vide a July 7 order will examine claims that a non-governmental committee was collecting cash and gold and silver ornaments in donations without any official authorisation instead of the government-appointed temple management committee.

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Madhya Pradesh Minister for Religious Trusts and Endowments Dharmendra Lodhi said, “Our government will not spare anyone found guilty. The inquiry is underway, and strict action will be taken against all those responsible.”

‘Private committee operating in the temple since 2024’

The private committee is said to have been operating in the temple since 2024 and allegedly accepting donations by issuing its own receipts despite having no legal authority to do so. The receipts mention the account number in a private bank and several mobile numbers.

Under existing rules, the Maa Baglamukhi temple is fully administered by the government through an official management committee headed by the local SDM.

No private organisation is permitted to collect donations or ornaments in the temple outside the prescribed government system.

The Maa Baglamukhi temple at Nalkheda is one of Madhya Pradesh’s prominent shrines, attracting thousands of devotees, including several prominent politicians, who visit to perform rituals believed to help overcome adversaries, particularly during election season.

Inquiry panel to submit its report within seven days

The inquiry panel headed by District Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B.S. Solanki, and comprising District Treasury Officer Manish Solanki and Nalkheda Municipal Council Chief Municipal Officer Mini Agrawal as members has been directed to submit its report within seven days.

“According to the complaints and allegations received regarding the Maa Baglamukhi Temple in Nalkheda, a non-governmental committee is alleged to have been separately collecting donations from devotees in the form of cash and gold and silver ornaments within the temple premises, independent of the government-appointed temple management committee,” says the order.

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Besides, allegations have also been made regarding the use of private bank accounts and financial irregularities.

A three-member joint inquiry committee has been constituted for a fair and comprehensive inquiry into the matter, it added.

The committee will verify whether any unregistered or non-governmental body was operating a parallel donation collection system in the temple and will also scrutinise receipt books, bank accounts, and financial records to determine the amount of cash, gold, and silver collected and how the funds were handled.

The probe committee has been asked to identify whether any government official, temple management functionary, or any other individual was involved in the alleged irregularities.