/Following 80 US air strikes, Iran's top negotiator Ghalibaf sends a blistering message to Washington

Amid a sharp escalation in West Asia hostilities, Iranian Parliament Speaker and top negotiator Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf issued a fierce rhetorical pushback against Washington. In a statement published on X, Ghalibaf accused the United States of "major violations" regarding the Islamabad Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), a tenuous ceasefire agreement aimed at managing regional friction.

Ghalibaf’s public reprimand comes directly on the heels of extensive military action. US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirmed conducting sweeping retaliatory airstrikes hitting over 80 targets inside Iran, including air defense systems, coastal radars, and dozens of Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) small vessels. The Pentagon framed these operations as an immediate response to recent Iranian attacks on commercial shipping in the strategic Strait of Hormuz.

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In his post, Ghalibaf outlined five specific grievances, condemning what he termed "attacks on southern Iran," "persistent threats of further strikes," the reinstatement of crippling oil sanctions, and US interference with Iranian maritime operations in the Strait. He additionally tied the breakdown of the MoU to broader geopolitical dynamics, listing "continued Zionist aggression" against Lebanon as a primary breach.

The core of Ghalibaf's message, however, lay in its concluding, uncompromising tone: "The era of bullying and extortion is over. It leads nowhere. We don’t fold."