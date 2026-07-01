/Iran 'prepared for war' if MoU not implemented: Ghalibaf warns US over ceasefire breaches

Iran has indicated that it is not yet ready to negotiate a final agreement with the United States, saying key provisions of the recently signed 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) must be implemented before comprehensive talks can begin.

Iran's Parliament Speaker and chief negotiator, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, also warned that Tehran would respond to any "violations of the understanding" that ended the recent conflict. Referring to incidents in the Persian Gulf, he said Iran viewed them as breaches of the ceasefire even as diplomatic engagement with Washington continued.

According to the ISNA news agency, Ghalibaf said in a televised interview on Tuesday, "We consider the events that are taking place in the Persian Gulf these nights to be a violation of the understanding to end the war, and we will definitely react to it, and naturally, the other side will react as well."

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He also reaffirmed that diplomacy remains Tehran's preferred approach, while making it clear that Iran is prepared for military action if negotiations collapse. Speaking to state television, he said, "We are pursuing dialogue, but if the dialogue is not implemented, we are also prepared for war and will respond accordingly," AFP reported

His remarks came as Iranian and US delegations were due to hold separate discussions in Doha to discuss the implementation of the MoU through mediators.

Iran says oil exports plummeted to zero during blockade

The Iranian Parliament Speaker said the country has sharply increased oil exports since the US blockade on its ports was lifted, after a period during which it could not export any crude.

"From the day the blockade was lifted until today, we have exported more than 40 million barrels of oil." He added, "By contrast, during the previous 50 to nearly 60 days, we were genuinely unable to export even a single barrel of oil," he said.

Describing the lifting of the blockade as a major success, "The most severe type of war is a naval blockade, meaning that people and their bread have been surrounded. This blockade was lifted, and it was one of the great successes of this memorandum that happened after that; the final digital signing was carried out," he added.

Although senior US officials, including special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, travelled to Doha to push forward negotiations, Iranian officials have maintained that there are no plans for direct talks with the US delegation, with discussions continuing through mediators.

Meanwhile, Qatar's Prime Minister met Witkoff and Kushner in Doha to discuss the ongoing negotiations between Tehran and Washington.

In a statement, Qatar's Foreign Ministry said the Prime Minister reaffirmed the country's mediation efforts and expressed support for all negotiations stemming from the MoU.