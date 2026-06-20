/UPI launches in Greece, expands global footprint: Check the countries where it works

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal witnessed the live demonstration of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) services at Eurobank headquarters in Athens on Tuesday, marking another step in the international expansion of India's digital payment system, according to an official release issued by the Ministry of Commerce and Industry.

The launch took place in the presence of Eurobank CEO Fokion Karavias and Fairfax Digital Services CEO Sanjay Tugnait during Goyal's visit to Greece. He is leading a delegation of senior business leaders and government officials to promote economic cooperation and strengthen commercial ties between the two countries.

Describing the development as an important achievement, Goyal said, "The launch marks another important milestone in the global expansion of India's digital payment ecosystem."

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"With UPI now live in Greece, eligible customers can transfer money instantly, securely, and seamlessly, with transaction costs reduced significantly to a fraction of those associated with conventional money transfer methods," he added.

Goyal's visit to the European nation included several high-level engagements aimed at expanding economic cooperation between India and Greece.

The programme began with a meeting between the Indian delegation and the leadership of Eurobank at Hotel Grande Bretagne in Athens. The discussions focused on strengthening financial cooperation while exploring investment and business opportunities.

The delegation later attended the India Greece Business Council Meeting and Business Forum at the Athens Chamber of Commerce and Industry. Three sector-specific roundtables were organised covering infrastructure, including energy, ports, logistics, shipbuilding, warehousing, trade, gem and jewellery, digital innovation, defence, and food processing and agriculture.

Business leaders from both countries participated in the discussions to identify areas of mutual interest and explore opportunities for collaboration across multiple sectors. The event concluded with an address by Goyal, who highlighted the shared commitment to promoting trade, investment and innovation-driven growth.

With Greece joining the network, UPI is now available in 10 countries through services such as QR-based merchant payments for Indian travellers and cross-border remittance facilities.

The countries where UPI is currently available are Singapore, United Arab Emirates, France, Mauritius, Nepal, Bhutan, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Cambodia and Greece.