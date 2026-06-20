/World Cup 2026: Norway edge Ivory Coast to book Round of 16 blockbuster vs Brazil

Norway edged past Ivory Coast in their FIFA World Cup Round of 32 fixture in Texas and qualified for the last 16. Norway’s attacking ploy breached Ivory Coast’s defence twice, including a late tap-in from their talismanic striker Erling Haaland to book a date with five-time champions Brazil in the pre-quarters.

The European nation struck the opening goal in the first half through Antonio Nusa’s superb 39th-minute strike, before Amad Diallo came off the bench to equalise for his team in the second half. With stoppage time approaching, Haaland’s subtle drag gave Norway the lead in the 86th minute, which they then maintained until the end to walk away with a clinical win.

A Day to Remember for Norway

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After an even first half that was slow to get going, Antonio Nusa fired Norway into the lead six minutes before the break with one of the goals of the tournament. Later, Manchester United's Amad Diallo was sent on for the Ivory Coast after an hour and was immediately in the thick of it, equalising soon after.

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With extra time looming, Manchester City striker Haaland got on the end of a cross by Patrick Berg to make some Norwegian history.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

He, however, also inched closer to Lionel Messi’s tally of six World Cup goals in this edition with his record fifth, leading his competitor Kylian Mbappé by one goal. The race for the golden boot continues in North America as top strikers keep piling up goals.

Norway vs Brazil at World Cup 2026

Norway’s historic win ensures their participation in the last 16, where they will face Brazil, the footballing giants who beat Japan in their scheduled R32 fixture.

