/Matheus Cunha breaks silence after viral gesture toward Japan star sparks massive backlash

Brazil and Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha has come under intense criticism on social media following a gesture many fans labelled as "disrespectful" toward Japan's Kento Shiogai. The incident occurred during stoppage time shortly after Brazil scored a dramatic late winner against Japan to book their place in the FIFA World Cup 2026 Round of 16. Television cameras captured Cunha pointing to the Brazilian crest on his shirt while raising an open hand, a celebration that quickly sparked widespread debate online. The gesture appeared to be a direct response to comments previously made by Shiogai, who had claimed that "Brazil is no longer a football powerhouse."

Why did Matheus Cunha celebrate by pointing to the Brazil badge?

After the final whistle, Cunha took to Instagram to explain the meaning behind his celebration. He also addressed the incident while speaking to reporters in the mixed zone. "With all due respect, to have a Japanese player saying that about such a victorious Brazilian national team-man, if it is a Brazilian talking about Brazilians, we might even accept it. But coming from outsiders, I think we stand together against anyone. So, it is more about what this shirt represents, who has worn this shirt before us, and everything we went through to be wearing it today."

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Cunha later posted several Instagram stories celebrating Brazil's victory while appearing to direct his message at Shiogai. "Now you know a bit more about us," he wrote in one post. In another, he added, “Neither superior nor inferior to anyone.” One of the posts also featured a Brazilian flag emoji alongside Kendrick Lamar's song Humble.

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How did Matheus Cunha react after the final whistle?

While his celebration generated controversy, Cunha also showed a compassionate side after the match. As Brazil celebrated their dramatic qualification, the forward broke away from his teammates to comfort Japan midfielder Ao Tanaka, who was visibly emotional following his country's heartbreaking elimination from the tournament. Tanaka was left in tears at the final whistle as Brazil advanced to the knockout stage.

Brazil's decisive goal came from Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli, whose selection for the final FIFA World Cup 2026 squad had been questioned after an inconsistent 2025/26 Premier League season. Martinelli ultimately proved decisive, scoring the late winner that sent Brazil into the Round of 16 and capped off a thrilling contest.