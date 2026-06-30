/What happened to Cody Gakpo? The story behind his emotional World Cup tears

The FIFA World Cup often delivers unforgettable sporting moments, but sometimes the emotions on display have little to do with the result on the pitch. That was evident when Netherlands forward Cody Gakpo broke down in tears after opening the scoring against Morocco in their Round of 32 clash on Monday. Rather than celebrating with his trademark joy, Gakpo collapsed to the turf in visible anguish. His emotional reaction came just days after he and his partner, Noa van der Bij, suffered the devastating loss of their unborn baby boy during pregnancy.

The deeply moving moment resonated throughout the stadium. Dutch players immediately rushed to embrace Gakpo, offering comfort instead of exuberant celebration. It was a reminder that even on football's biggest stage, personal grief can overshadow sporting achievement. Ahead of the match, Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk acknowledged the tragedy while speaking to reporters. "It’s awful news, and it shows that football is secondary. There are more important things in life."

Although Gakpo had given the Netherlands the lead, Morocco fought back to level the contest before eventually winning on penalties. The Dutch players were left devastated by the defeat, but those emotions paled beside the sorrow that Gakpo had been carrying long before kickoff. Television cameras later captured another emotional scene as Gakpo's parents were seen in the stands wiping away tears following their son's goal.

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Earlier, Noa van der Bij had shared the heartbreaking news on social media alongside a photograph of the couple holding hands over a baby blanket and a knitted hat. “With broken hearts, we share the devastating news that our baby boy passed away during pregnancy,” she wrote. "Thank you for your love and support. Elijah Raphael Gakpo. Forever loved. Forever our son."

In another post, she shared a photograph of a candle beside a cross and wrote, “We went to church to light a candle. Afterward, we walked to the church playground with our son Samuel.” Gakpo also released a brief statement asking for privacy during the difficult period. “This is an incredibly difficult time for our family.” "We kindly ask for our privacy and space. Thank you for your understanding."