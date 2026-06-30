/WATCH | Mexican fans create chaos outside Ecuador hotel before FIFA World Cup Round of 32 clash as viral videos spark debate

Mexico’s Round of 32 clash against Ecuador has not even kicked off yet, but home fans have already made their presence felt. Hundreds of Mexican supporters gathered outside Ecuador’s team hotel in Mexico City late on Monday night, creating a loud atmosphere with chants, horns, speakers and drums ahead of the FIFA World Cup knockout fixture. Videos from outside the hotel quickly circulated across social media before the match.

The gathering followed messages shared online urging supporters to assemble outside Ecuador’s hotel and generate enough noise to disrupt the team’s sleep before the crucial Round of 32 encounter. Several videos posted online showed Ecuador players looking out from hotel windows as fans continued chanting below. The incident sparked widespread debate on social media, with some describing it as classic football gamesmanship, while others questioned whether attempting to interrupt an opponent’s sleep crossed the line before a World Cup knockout match.

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Mexico head into the fixture carrying the expectations of the home crowd. Javier Aguirre’s side topped their group with a perfect record of three wins from three matches and have yet to concede a goal in the tournament. Ecuador also enter the knockout stage full of confidence after producing one of the competition’s biggest surprises to secure their place in the Round of 32. Coach Sebastian Beccacece has brushed aside concerns over the pre-match distractions and insisted his side remain fully focused on the challenge ahead.

Mexico vs Ecuador Photograph: (WION)

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