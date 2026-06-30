Google Preferred
LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /World
  • /US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's birthright citizenship order

US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's birthright citizenship order

Gulshan Parveen
Edited By Gulshan Parveen
Published: Jun 30, 2026, 20:09 IST | Updated: Jun 30, 2026, 20:38 IST
US Supreme Court strikes down Trump's birthright citizenship order

US Supreme Court Photograph: (AFP)

Story highlights

US Supreme Court knocked down Donald Trump’s effort to end birthright citizenship on Tuesday (June 30). The SC blocked an executive order that sought to overturn a constitutional principle recognised for more than a century. 

 

The US Supreme Court on Tuesday (June 30) struck down President Donald Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship, blocking an executive order that sought to overturn a constitutional principle recognised for more than a century. The order, a key part of Trump's immigration agenda, had faced legal challenges from the outset over its constitutional validity.

Supreme Court rejects Trump's 'domicile' argument

The court dismissed one of Trump's central arguments that birthright citizenship should apply only to people who are "domiciled" in the US, meaning they intend to remain in the country permanently. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said there was little historical or legal basis for interpreting the 14th Amendment in that way.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

"If Congress intended to hinge citizenship on each individual's domicile, a question that 'is sometimes a matter of great difficulty to decide', it is reasonable to expect there would have been at least some discussion of the topic," Roberts wrote.

He added that the term "domicile" appears only twice in discussions surrounding the relevant provision of the Civil Rights Act and only once during debates over the Citizenship Clause, where it was used to distinguish state citizenship from national citizenship under the Constitution.

About the Author

Gulshan Parveen

Gulshan Parveen

Share on twitter

Gulshan Parveen

Passionate about international politics and social issues, Gulshan analyses key global events, from geopolitical conflicts and US politics to international diplomacy and social mov...Read More

Trending Topics