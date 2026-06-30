/Trump slams SC order, says will bring legislation to end birthright citizenship

Hours after the US Supreme Court on Tuesday (June 30) struck down President Donald Trump's bid to end birthright citizenship, Trump called the decision "too bad for our Country". He vowed to "make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President."

Taking to Truth Social Trump wrote, "The Supreme Court upheld Birthright Citizenship, which is too bad for our Country, but we can easily make it up in Congress through Legislation, with the support of the President, that has now been determined during this process."

He said that the Congress will start to "work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship," immediately and promised his complete support.

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"No long and unwieldy Constitutional Amendment is necessary! Congress should start TODAY to work on ending expensive and unfair to our Country, Birthright Citizenship. They will have my Complete and Total Support!," he further said.

The order, a key part of Donald Trump's immigration agenda, had faced legal challenges from the outset over its constitutional validity.

What did the court say?

The Supreme court dismissed one of Trump's central arguments that birthright citizenship should apply only to people who are "domiciled" in the US, meaning they intend to remain in the country permanently. Writing for the majority, Chief Justice John Roberts said there was little historical or legal basis for interpreting the 14th Amendment in that way.