/Starmer announces extra £15bn for defence, says road and energy projects to be scrapped for funds

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Tuesday announced an additional £15 billion in funding for defence while unveiling the long-delayed defence investment plan (DIP) and said the increase in defence spending will help protect Britain from threats in an “increasingly volatile” world. UK defence spending will be £80 billion a year by 2029, he said, adding that some road and energy projects will be scrapped to fund it.

Starmer earlier faced criticism for not providing enough funding for the armed forces following which defence secretary, John Healey, resigned in protest earlier this month.

“When the world is arming and aggression is rising, the best way to avoid war is to prepare for it,” he said in a speech.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Defence investment plan includes £5 billion for drones, autonomous weapons

The defence investment plan (DIP) will include £5 billion to increase the armed forces’ use of drones and autonomous weapons.

It also includes plans for the Royal Navy to become a “hybrid navy”, using self-controlled vessels and AI alongside warships and aircraft and funding for six new warships.

Starmer said the defence investment plan will “make the British people safer” and “drive a generational transformation” of the armed forces.

He added that the motto for defence procurement will be “back British” and the plan will create almost 60,000 jobs.

Talking about a more “European Nato”, Starmer announced an £8.6 billion investment in building fighter jets with Italy and Japan.

‘We’ve learnt a lot from Ukraine and Iran’

“We’ve learnt a lot from Ukraine, actually, and also from Iran as well, about the capability that is needed in order to confront countries like Russia,” he said.

“So I am confident in that. I’m also confident because we’re working more closely with our European allies on this,” said Starmer on being asked if he can say that his investment plan does enough to deter a Russian assault.

Starmer previously said that Russia could attack NATO as soon as 2030.

Demands on UK defence are growing: Chancellor Rachel Reeves

Chancellor Rachel Reeves said the UK’s defence budget is being boosted faster than any other major government department. Reeves said that the demands on UK defence are growing.

She repeated comments from Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis that the country is “learning the lessons” of drone warfare from the war in Ukraine, adding that £400 million will be spent on setting up a military defence system with partners.

“UK security is our number one priority and this money will ensure that the UK can fight the wars of tomorrow, not the past,” the chancellor said.