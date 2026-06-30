/Iran denies new US talks, sends delegation to Doha for MoU technicalities

Iran has explicitly denied reports of upcoming bilateral talks or negotiations with the United States at any level. Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei clarified that Tehran is prioritising the technical implementation of an existing 14-point Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) over initiating new political dialogue. Consequently, an expert Iranian delegation is being dispatched to Doha, Qatar, this week solely to follow up on this operational focus.

Baghaei confirmed that the US has issued the necessary permits under Article 10 to facilitate Iranian oil sales. He stated that Iran is now pursuing the practical implementation of these permits, with a primary focus on Article 11, which governs the unfreezing of Iran's financial assets. Dismissing speculation about overlapping regional itineraries, Baghaei stated that any concurrent visits by US representatives to Qatar are entirely unrelated to the Iranian delegation's assignment. He underscored that formal processes for a final, comprehensive agreement have not yet been initiated. Under Article 13 of the MoU, entering such negotiations is strictly contingent upon the successful and sustained implementation of several foundational clauses, specifically Articles 1, 4, 5, 10, and 11.

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These remarks follow an announcement by US President Donald Trump that high-stakes diplomatic talks with Iran would take place in Doha. Reports indicate that US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff is currently travelling to the Qatari capital, though it remains unclear if he is travelling with Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner.