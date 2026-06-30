/US security chief celebrates Iran’s early World Cup exit with ‘happy dance’

Markwayne Mullin, the head of the US Department of Homeland Security, admitted to dancing a ‘happy dance’ following Iran’s early exit from the ongoing FIFA World Cup 2026. Placed alongside Egypt, New Zealand and Belgium in Group G, Iran missed out on advancing to the next round on goal difference after having a stoppage-time winner against Egypt ruled out for a marginal offside. Iranian head coach Amir Ghalenoei said his team were the ‘most oppressed’ at the 48-team tournament amid the backdrop of the Middle Eastern conflict, including the US and Israel.

Following the start of the conflict in late February, Iran’s World Cup training base was moved from Arizona to Tijuana, Mexico, due to travel restrictions.

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However, despite their 1-1 draw against Egypt in their final group stage game, Iran still had a chance to qualify for the Round of 32 as one of the eight best third-placed teams. But a 3-3 draw between Algeria and Austria in Group J knocked them out.

Speaking to the reporters on Monday (Jun 29), Mullin said, "I'm just glad they're done, and they're not coming back. I was so happy when we were able to pull their visas and said they could leave the US soil, and I might've sung a song or two or maybe even danced a happy dance."



"There wasn't a single team that we had to spend more time dealing with than Iran,” he added, as also quoted by the BBC.

FIFA World Cup 2026 Live on Zee5 Photograph: (WION)

Meanwhile, Iran was only allowed to enter the US the day before their opening two matches and had to leave on the same day as the game, under their visa terms. Those restrictions, however, were eased for their final group stage match in Seattle, with US authorities allowing them to arrive two days before that game, but only to return to their training camp in Mexico on the match day.



The Iranian coach Ghalenoei accused the US, the tournament’s co-host alongside Canada and Mexico, of treating Iran’s entourage ‘very unfairly’, adding that the squad had ‘less than half’ the training window it needed to prepare for each game.

