/Mumbai: 11-year-old dies after tree falls on school bus during heavy rains

Mumbai: An 11-year-old boy died on Tuesday after a tree fell on a school bus in Mumbai, in yet another tragedy during the monsoon season in the city that once again raises concerns over road safety and the vulnerability of children commuting to school amid heavy rains.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the school bus was carrying 12 children at the time of the accident. All the students were rescued by the bus conductor with the help of local residents immediately after the incident.

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Five students were taken to Zen Hospital for treatment. Initially, civic officials said four children had sustained minor injuries while one student was critically hurt.

In a later update, the BMC confirmed that the critically injured student, 11-year-old Vihan Shrivastav, was declared dead at 4:23 pm by doctors at Zen Hospital.

The remaining four students admitted to the hospital are reported to be in stable condition and continue to receive medical care.

Police and civic authorities have launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of the accident. Officials are expected to examine the condition of the vehicle, weather conditions, road safety measures and statements from witnesses as part of the probe.

The incident comes at a time when Mumbai has been witnessing intermittent heavy rainfall, resulting in waterlogging, traffic congestion and hazardous road conditions across several parts of the city.

The BMC has not yet released further details about the circumstances that led to the tree collapse. More information is expected as the police investigation progresses and officials gather evidence from the accident site.