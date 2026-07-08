/Attack on school in Bavaria, Germany, leaves several injured; police flag possible shooting spree

A shooting incident at a school in the southern German state of Bavaria on Wednesday left several people injured. German newspaper BILD reported that the incident happened at the Welfen-Gymnasium in Schongau, southwest of Munich. A suspect has been arrested, and numerous forces are operating at the scene. Initial reports suggest that this was a planned killing spree.

"A suspected perpetrator has been arrested," the police confirmed in a post on X. "The number of people involved and the severity of the injuries are currently being clarified." The high school is located in the town of Schongau, which has more than 12,000 residents.'

More than 15 patrol cars were dispatched to the scene. A police officer told Bavarian broadcaster BR that chances are that this could turn into a possible shooting spree and urged the public to avoid the area. A spokesperson told BILD, "We cannot rule out the possibility of a school shooting." The police were alerted at around 12.50 pm local time.

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Many victims also have stab wounds. It is not clear how many of them are students and how many are teachers. Initially, the police said four people were injured, but later refused to give a number.

Some of them were attacked inside the building, and some outside. The perpetrator tried to flee the scene but was caught.

In June, a shooter attacked a shelter for mothers and children in northern Germany, in which six people died. The victims - four women and two men - were employees at the facility.

Mass shootings are rare in Germany. In 2023, a gunman in Hamburg shot ​dead six people at a Jehovah's Witness worship hall. In 2016, an 18-year-old ‌German-Iranian man killed at least nine people in Munich.