Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s world tour announced. Fans ask, who’s performing?

The tour of late singer Sidhu Moosewala has been announced. On Tuesday, the announcement video of the world tour titled Signed to God was dropped on the singer's official Instagram account. The surprising announcement comes three years after the acclaimed singer was shot dead in Punjab’s Mansa district on May 29, 2022. The tour aims to celebrate the late singer's legacy, but has garnered mixed reactions from the fans, who were left utterly confused, wondering how the concert will take place and who will perform on stage.



Sidhu Moosewala's world tour announcement

The announcement video was shared on Instagram without much information. According to several reports, the tour will honour the invaluable legacy left behind by the late Punjabi singer. It is set to begin in 2026. Notably, this marks the first-ever posthumous world tour announced for any Indian artist.



The post was shared with a caption, "2026".



As of now, no specific dates, including the venue details, exact dates, tickets have been announced. If reports are to be believed, the tour will be held in Canada, Los Angeles and Punjab. The tour will reportedly have Moosewala's chart-topping hits such as “So High,” “295,” “The Last Ride,” or “Same Beef.”

Who will perform at Sidhu Moosewala's world tour ?

As per the tour's website, it will be the first-ever hologram tour, a groundbreaking tribute that blends technology and emotion. The tour will reportedly feature innovative technologies and 3D holograms of the artist. Fans across the world will once again feel his energy, voice, and presence — not as a memory, but as reality. Every show features 3D holographic projections synced with his original vocals, cinematic visuals, and stage effects — creating a concert that's unforgettable, immersive, and deeply emotional.''

''From Punjab to Toronto, London to LA — this is a journey through history. A tribute to a legend. A celebration of a soul who broke boundaries in life and continues to inspire beyond it,'' the website reads.

How are netizens reacting?

Soon after the post, fans of the singer from around the world began reacting. While some netizens were elated by the news, others were left confused, wondering how it would be executed.



One user wrote,''It truly breaks my heart that I never got to attend a live concert of #SidhuMooseWala But now with the opportunity to experience Sidhu's hologram in 2026,We his fans,Will definitely be there. We will feel his presence, as if he is still with us today🥺.''

Another user wrote,''Cryptic post from Sidhu Moosewala's official account hints at a 2026 'Signed to God' world tour 🕊️. Using possible 3D hologram tech, fans worldwide are buzzing. #SidhuMoosewala #WorldTour.''