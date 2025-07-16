OTT releases this week (July 14-20): New movies and shows coming on Netflix, ZEE5, and more

From Kay Kay Menon's Special Ops 2 to the much-awaited The Summer I Turned Pretty, check the list of movies and shows set to release this week on streaming platforms such as Netflix, ZEE5 and more.
A new week brings a fresh lineup of shows and movies set to be released. In addition to Special Ops 2 and The Summer I Turned Pretty, viewers can look forward to a variety of genres, including thrillers, action, comedy, and more.
Release date: July 18
Starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie is set to be released on OTT this week. Originally released on June 20, it has become a massive hit at the box office, earning over Rs 100 crore.
The story revolves around a man who gains power. Although he does all the corrupt world, he is seen as a Robinhood for the poor. Chaos ensues when he becomes involved in the political world.
Release date: July 18
Emmy-winner Vir Das is set to return to your screens with his new show Fool Volume. The official synopsis of the show reads, ''Whether it's the police, the evil eye or a badly timed lost voice, comedian Vir Das explores how embracing foolishness has led him to shared happiness.''
Release date: July 18
Kay Kay Menon is set to make a comeback as Himmat Singh, an intelligent R&AW officer. After a thrilling season 1, the second instalment is set to release this week. The show revolves around Singh and his group of agents as they fight against cybercrime and artificial intelligence (AI).
Release date: July 18
Directed by Kim Tae-joon, the movie follows a young man whose dream is to buy an apartment. He eventually achieves this dream by using his savings, selling his land, and taking out loans. However, his dream quickly turns into a nightmare when he begins to hear strange voices every week.
Release date: July 18
Directed and written by Sidhaant Sachdev, Bhootnii features an ensemble cast that includes Sunny Singh, Mouni Roy, Palak Tiwari, Aasif Khan, and YouTuber Nick, with Dutt playing a pivotal role. The movie revolves around a haunted virgin tree, cursed by a witch portrayed by Mouni Roy. Chaos ensues when the ghost gets after a young couple.
Belly Conklin is back for the final season. Season 3 of the beloved show has been released on Prime Video. The story picks up with Belly returning to her cousin's beach after her engagement to Jeremiah. While she is happy with her partner, she still can't forget Conrad.