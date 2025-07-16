OTT releases this week (July 14-20): New movies and shows coming on Netflix, ZEE5, and more

Release date: July 18

Starring Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna, the movie is set to be released on OTT this week. Originally released on June 20, it has become a massive hit at the box office, earning over Rs 100 crore.

The story revolves around a man who gains power. Although he does all the corrupt world, he is seen as a Robinhood for the poor. Chaos ensues when he becomes involved in the political world.