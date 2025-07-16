Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: 7 must-watch movies that defined her Bollywood journey

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday today. So let's take a look at seven of her most memorable performances that cemented her legacy as one of India's leading ladies.
Katrina Kaif has come a long way since her Bollywood debut, winning hearts with her charm, evolving screen presence, and versatility. As the actress celebrates her birthday, we revisit seven of her most memorable films.
Katrina plays the free-spirited Laila, who helps Hrithik Roshan’s Arjun reconnect with life in this coming-of-age road trip movie.
In this romantic drama by Yash Chopra, Katrina shines as Meera, caught in a complicated love triangle. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan adds to the film’s emotional core.
As the fierce ISI agent Zoya, Katrina steps into action mode opposite Salman Khan. The movie was a huge hit and showcased her action chops.
In this political thriller inspired by the Mahabharata, Katrina played a pivotal role with intensity and grace, proving her acting chops and that she can more than handle dramatic roles.
In this light-hearted rom-com, she plays a quirky bride-to-be who throws tradition out the window. Her comic timing and screen presence make it a fun watch.
The action-packed sequel to Ek Tha Tiger amped things up, with Katrina matching Salman Khan punch for punch in intense action sequences.
This romantic drama was one of Katrina’s early hits, where she balanced wit and charm. The movie is a fan favourite, and her chemistry with Akshay Kumar is a highlight.