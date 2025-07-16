LOGIN
Happy Birthday Katrina Kaif: 7 must-watch movies that defined her Bollywood journey

Achu Krishnan J R
Edited By Achu Krishnan J R
Published: Jul 16, 2025, 11:26 IST | Updated: Jul 16, 2025, 11:26 IST

Bollywood star Katrina Kaif celebrates her birthday today. So let's take a look at seven of her most memorable performances that cemented her legacy as one of India's leading ladies.
 

1 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Katrina Kaif has come a long way since her Bollywood debut, winning hearts with her charm, evolving screen presence, and versatility. As the actress celebrates her birthday, we revisit seven of her most memorable films.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)
2 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

Katrina plays the free-spirited Laila, who helps Hrithik Roshan’s Arjun reconnect with life in this coming-of-age road trip movie.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)
3 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Jab Tak Hai Jaan (2012)

In this romantic drama by Yash Chopra, Katrina shines as Meera, caught in a complicated love triangle. Her chemistry with Shah Rukh Khan adds to the film’s emotional core.

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)
4 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Ek Tha Tiger (2012)

As the fierce ISI agent Zoya, Katrina steps into action mode opposite Salman Khan. The movie was a huge hit and showcased her action chops.

Raajneeti (2010)
5 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Raajneeti (2010)

In this political thriller inspired by the Mahabharata, Katrina played a pivotal role with intensity and grace, proving her acting chops and that she can more than handle dramatic roles.

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)
6 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Mere Brother Ki Dulhan (2011)

In this light-hearted rom-com, she plays a quirky bride-to-be who throws tradition out the window. Her comic timing and screen presence make it a fun watch.

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)
7 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Tiger Zinda Hai (2017)

The action-packed sequel to Ek Tha Tiger amped things up, with Katrina matching Salman Khan punch for punch in intense action sequences.

Namastey London (2007)
8 / 8
(Photograph: X)

Namastey London (2007)

This romantic drama was one of Katrina’s early hits, where she balanced wit and charm. The movie is a fan favourite, and her chemistry with Akshay Kumar is a highlight.

