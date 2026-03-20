/Sidhu Moose Wala's Signed to God World Tour 2026: Late icon to be back on stage through hologram technology- details inside

Nearly three years after his death, the late singer Sidhu Moose Wala will be returning, reuniting with his fans through hologram technology. The Punjabi icon will be headlining a global tour with the help of cutting-edge technology, which will bring the nostalgia due to his presence on the stage.

Details of Sidhu Moose Wala's upcoming global tour

His legacy will continue with the Signed to God World Tour 2026, which will feature a groundbreaking 3D hologram performance. The show will be launched and organized by Platinum Events, which will feature 3D projections in cities including Punjab, London, Toronto, and Los Angeles.

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Through this technology, it will give fans an immersive experience. A teaser was recently shared and has created a buzz among fans. The clip begins with Moose Wala appearing, followed by a highly enthusiastic crowd. The text read, "Empires rise, empires fall, but icons live forever."

The official tour website carries the line “Hale mukeya nahi (It's not over yet)", reinforcing the message that Moose Wala’s journey continues beyond his lifetime.

As per the tour's website, it will be the first-ever hologram tour, a groundbreaking tribute that blends technology and emotion. The tour will reportedly feature innovative technologies and 3D holograms of the artist. Fans across the world will once again feel his energy, voice, and presence — not as a memory, but as reality. Every show features 3D holographic projections synced with his original vocals, cinematic visuals, and stage effects — creating a concert that's unforgettable, immersive, and deeply emotional.''

About Sidhu Moose Wala

Sidhu Moose Wala was born on June 11, 1993, and is annually celebrated by fans and family on this date. His 2025 birthday included the release of a BBC documentary and widespread tributes from fans and peers.

The late singer, who remains a dominant figure in Punjabi music, has delivered several hit tracks, including So High, 295, Barota and SYL, among others. His music is a blend of rap and folk, with sociopolitical lyrics and culture.