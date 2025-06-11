/Sidhu Moose Wala: BBC releases documentary on Punjabi singer despite father seeking ban

A two-part documentary focusing on the killing of popular Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, famously known as Sidhu Moose Wala, was released by the BBC World Service on June 11 on their YouTube channel.

Notably, the release coincided with Moose Wala’s birth anniversary. This comes after his father, Balkaur Singh had filed a petition in a Mansa court in Punjab seeking a stay on its screening. The court is scheduled to hear the petition on June 12.

Earlier, Balkaur Singh, had filed official complaints with the Mumbai Police Commissioner and Juhu Police Station, asking them to stop the film screening planned for June 11 at Soho House in Juhu.

Following the complaint and the issue sparking controversy, the makers decided to release the film on YouTube instead.

His father has alleged that it was made without his consent and had false information about his son's murder. Singh also expressed concern that the documentary could disclose new information. He said that the documentary includes interviews with people named in the FIR related to his son's murder, raising concerns about its potential impact on the legal case.

Among those interviewed are Moose Wala's old friends, journalists, and senior police officials from Punjab and Delhi. It also includes an audio interview with gangster Goldy Brar, who allegedly masterminded Moose Wala's murder.

The first episode, titled ‘The Killing Call’, focuses on Moose Wala's early life and rise to fame amid controversies. The second episode delves into the events leading up to and following Moose Wala's murder.

The BBC World Service, in its YouTube video description, wrote: “On 29 May 2022, Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala was murdered by hired hitmen who followed his car, shot him through the windscreen, and left him to die. As news of the killing spread across India and around the world, a gangster named Goldy Brar claimed responsibility for the hit. But three years later, no one has been convicted of this murder, the motives remain murky, and Goldy Brar is still on the run. BBC Eye Investigations has been talking to some of the people closest to Sidhu Moose Wala, tracing his rise from obscurity to stardom, finding out how he made enemies of India’s most feared gang, and asking why they wanted him dead.”

Afterward, gangster Brar publicly claimed responsibility for the killing.