/Lawrence Bishnoi's brother Anmol, wanted in Baba Siddique & Sidhu Moosewala murder case, to be deported to India

In a major update, the United States on Tuesday deported Anmol Bishnoi, the younger brother of mob boss Lawrence Bishnoi and a conspirator in the murder of Nationalist Congress Party lawmaker Baba Siddiqui. His son, Zeeshan Siddiqui, was informed by the US Department of Homeland Security in an email that was shared with NDTV.

"This email is to inform you ANMOL BISHNOI has been removed from the United States by the federal government. The offender was removed on November 18, 2025," the email confirmed. Based on the NDTV report, the Bishnoi is likely to be deported to India on November 19.

Anmol Bishnoi is wanted by India for several crimes, including the murders of Punjabi artist Sidhu Moosewala in May 2022 and Siddiqui in October 2024. In April 2024, he was also wanted for shooting outside the Mumbai residence of Bollywood star Salman Khan.

Bishnoi's Asylum and Interpol's Red Notice

The American officials nabbed him in November last year; however, the arrest was not on charges related to criminal activities in India but for entering the United States illegally, based on the input from NDTV's sources.

A few days later, India began the extradition process; this happened after a Maharashtra court issued a non-bailable warrant and the global law enforcement agency Interpol issued a Red Corner Notice. It was later revealed that the Indian government did not anticipate Anmol Bishoni's extradition because the wanted criminal had requested asylum from US authorities.