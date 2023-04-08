Sidhu Moosewala’s new song Mera Na gets thunderous response, garners 14 million views

Late singer Sidhu Moose Wala's new track ''Mera Na'' was released on Friday and became an instant hit among the masses. This was Sidhu Moose Wala's third song after his death on May 29, 2022.

Sung by Sidhu, the song also features Grammy winner Burna Boy and Steel Banglez.

The audio and video of the song were unveiled at the same time on the late singer's social media handles. The song was recorded before his death and shows footage of Sidhu's previous concerts and the clippings of his posters, stickers, and billboards in his village in Punjab, India, and in foreign countries, apparently delivering the message of how the singer is still alive in the hearts of people. The song also shows a clip of Canadian singer Drake's concert, in which he paid tribute to the late singer.

The video also features Burna Boy, who has rapped in the song, whereas Steel has given music in the song.



Soon after the song was released on the official Youtube page of the late rapper, the video garnered impressive millions of views within a few hours.



Remembering their favourite singer, his millions of fans were quick to share their reaction to the song and paid a heartwarming tribute to the legend, who is no longer between us.

One fan wrote: "5 Million views in 4 Hour. Even Death can't stop his legacy. SIDHU FOREVER"



''Rest In Power Astaad Ji'' another wrote.



''No 1 on trending in music! No doubt he is born to make history.'' another wrote.



So far, ''Mera Na'' has amassed over 14 million in 24 hours on YouTube.



Regarded as one of the greatest Punjabi artists of his generation, Sidhu was shot dead on May 29. The 28-year-old was gunned down while he was out in his village in Mansa district. The Canada-based singer was quite active in politics and also faced backlash was promoting gun culture and violence in the youth through his songs.

