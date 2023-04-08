Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon's chemistry shines in untitled sci-fi romance's FIRST poster

Bollywood actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon are all set to share screen space for the very first time in their upcoming sci-fi romance film. On Saturday, the makers of the movie announced that the actors have successfully wrapped shooting for the same. They also unveiled the first-look poster for the yet-untitled film in the Instagram post.

In the now-viral photo, Shahid and Kriti can be seen sitting on a bike and romantically embracing each other. While the Kabir Singh actor is seen dressed in denim pants and a white shirt, the actress is seen flaunting her fit frame in a mini skirt and tube top.

The poster also revealed that the film will release in October 2023.

Sharing the poster on their official Instagram handle, Maddock Films wrote, "An impossible love story! Jio Studios and Dinesh Vijan announce the wrap of their untitled film starring Shahid Kapoor & Kriti Sanon together for the first time ever! Written & Directed by Amit Joshi & Aradhana Sah Produced by Dinesh Vijan, Jyoti Deshpande & Laxman Utekar A Maddock film’s production Releasing in Oct 2023."

The film also stars Dharmendra and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles. The two veteran stars will be uniting for the big screen after almost three decades. They've delivered several commercially hit films like Saazish (1988), Ganga Tere Desh Mein (1988), Batwara (1989), and Dushman Devta (1991).

According to reports, Kriti will be seen as a robot in the film and Shahid as a scientist, who falls in love with the former in the untitled film.

Sanon also has The Crew, co-starring Kareena Kapoor Khan and Tabu, in her kitty. The film is directed by Rhea Kapoor. The diva also plays a pivotal role in the big-budget pan-India film Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan.

Kapoor, on the other hand, recently made his OTT debut with the Raj and DK series Farzi, which also starred Kay Kay Menon, Bhuvan Arora and Vijay Sethupathi among others. He will also be seen in Bloody Daddy.

