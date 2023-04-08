Johnny Depp's comeback French film Jeanne du Barry trailer released - watch

The first trailer of Johnny Depp's comeback French movie Jeanne du Barry is out. The film is directed by Maïwenn Le Besco, who will also play the lead role in the movie. The historical drama will open the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 16.



In the film, Depp plays the role of King Louis XV, the 18th-century French King. This will be the actor's first movie after a highly controversial defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard.



The trailer, which is in the French language, revolves around a young and charming woman, Jeanne Vaubernier, played by Le Besco, who, with her intelligence and allure, tries to climb the social ladder.

The almost 2-minute trailer starts off with Jeanne, who's introduced as the Angel. Further in the trailer, we see how, in the hope of changing her life, she meets the king, played by Johnny Depp. They fall madly in love despite all the hurdles and scandals.



The official synopsis of the film reads, "Jeanne Vaubernier, a young working-class woman hungry for culture and pleasure, uses her intelligence and allure to climb the rungs of the social ladder one by one."



"She becomes the favorite of King Louis XV, who, unaware of her status as courtesan, regains through her his appetite for life. They fall madly in love. Against all propriety and etiquette, Jeanne moves to Versailles, where her arrival scandalizes the court."

The film also stars Noémie Lvovsky, Melvil Poupaud, India Hair, Pierre Richard, Benjamin Lavernhe, and Pascal Greggory.



The movie will release in French theatres on the same day, while no updates have been given on the film's worldwide release.



For the unversed, the movie also marks Depp's French debut. He was last seen in Andrew Levitas’ 2020 film Minamata, a film about war photographer W. Eugene Smith.

