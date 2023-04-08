WATCH | Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny trailer: Harrison Ford's last hurrah as Indy

A new trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is here. The film marks the last time Harrison Ford will don the iconic role of a titular adventurer and professor of archaeology. Directed by James Mangold, known for acclaimed movies like the superhero film Logan and the sports drama Ford v Ferrari, the film appears to be a true-blue classic Indiana Jones film full of modern action style and special effects. Mangold also wrote the script with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. The new trailer has Indy and his goddaughter Helena Shaw (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) teaming up against a former Nazi Jürgen Voller (Mads Mikkelsen).

Watch the trailer for Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny here:

Dial of Destiny marks many 'lasts'. For instance, this is the last time Harrison Ford, the star of the film series, will portray Indy, one of the most iconic characters in cinema. This is also the last time legendary composer John Williams will be scoring any film. This is the franchise's last hurrah. Moving forward, it will require some sort of reinvention. At least Indy as we knew him will die or retire in the film.

Mangold also wrote the script with Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth. John Rhys-Davies returns as Sallah in the film. Shaunette Renée Wilson, Thomas Kretschmann, Toby Jones, Boyd Holbrook, Ethann Isidore, among others also star.

The official synopsis of the movie reads, "Harrison Ford returns as the legendary hero archaeologist in the highly anticipated fifth installment of the iconic “Indiana Jones” franchise, which is directed by James Mangold (“Ford v Ferrari,” “Logan”). Starring along with Ford are Phoebe Waller-Bridge (“Fleabag”), Antonio Banderas (“Pain and Glory”), John Rhys-Davies (“Raiders of the Lost Ark”), Shaunette Renee Wilson (“Black Panther”), Thomas Kretschmann (“Das Boot”), Toby Jones (“Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom”), Boyd Holbrook (“Logan”), Oliver Richters (“Black Widow”), Ethann Isidore (“Mortel”) and Mads Mikkelsen (“Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore”). Directed by James Mangold, the film is produced by Kathleen Kennedy, Frank Marshall and Simon Emanuel, with Steven Spielberg and George Lucas serving as executive producers. John Williams, who has scored each Indy adventure since the original "Raiders of the Lost Ark" in 1981, is once again composing the score."

