Paul Cattermole, English singer and actor, passes away at 46, leaving fans heartbroken

English singer and actor Paul Cattermole has passed away at the age of 46. He died at his Dorset, England home on April 6, media reports said. His former bandmates at S Club 7 confirmed the sad news through their social media handles. Cattermole was a founding member of S Club 7, which was a seven-member pop group that was created by music mogul Simon Fuller. He played guitar and sang backing vocals in the band, and also took on lead vocals on several of the group's tracks, including 'Don't Stop Movin'' and 'Reach.' In addition to their music career, S Club 7 also starred in their own television series, Miami 7, which was followed by several other series and specials.

We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/CFpkjU62aD — S Club 7 (@SClub7) April 7, 2023

A statement from S Club 7 reads, "We are truly devastated by the passing of our brother Paul. There are no words to describe the deep sadness and loss we all feel. We were so lucky to have had him in our lives and are thankful for the amazing memories we have. He will be so deeply missed by each and every one of us. We ask that you respect the privacy of his family and of the band at this time."

After four successful albums and several hit singles, S Club 7 disbanded in 2003, but Cattermole quit the group in 2002.

In recent years, Cattermole had made headlines for selling his Brit Award and other S Club 7 memorabilia on eBay, citing financial difficulties. He was declared bankrupt in 2014.

He had also expressed a desire to reunite with his former bandmates and had participated in S Club 7 reunion concerts in the past. The group was indeed going to reunite later this year for their 25th-anniversary tour. The tour was going to commence at M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool, on October 13, 2023, and end with a performance at London's O2 Arena two weeks later.

