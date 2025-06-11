/Sidhu Moosewala’s birth anniversary: Three new songs released, amass millions of views in hours

Singer Sidhu Moosewala would have turned 32 today (June 11). To mark his birthday, three new songs by the late artist have been released.

Sidhu Moosewala, one of the most renowned Punjabi singers, was tragically shot dead on May 29, 2022, in Jawaharke village, Mansa district at the age of 28. His untimely demise has left a void in the hearts of his millions of fans.

What Are the New Songs by Sidhu Moosewala?

Even two years after his death, Moosewala's fanbase remains strong, with his popularity continuing to grow. On his birthday, three new tracks titled “0008,” “Neal,” and “Take Notes” were released on his official YouTube channel. These songs are part of Moosewala's EP, Moose Print.

Released on the morning of his birthday, the songs have already become hits, amassing millions of views. At the time of writing this article, “Take Notes” had garnered 1.9 million views, while “0008” and “Neal” had 1.7 million and 1.6 million views, respectively.

After Moosewala's death, a total of 11 songs have been posthumously released. Song ‘’SYL'' was released on June 23, 2022, less than a month after he was killed. The other songs that have been released in the last two years are: ''So High'', ''Vaar'', ''Chorno'', ''Drippu'', and ''Attach',' among others.

Sidhu Moosewala’s New Documentary

The songs were dropped shortly after the BBC released a two-episode documentary titled The Killing Call. The episodes were released despite a legal challenge.

The documentary was released even after Moosewala’s father, Balkaur Singh, filed a petition in a Mansa court seeking a stay on its release. The court hearing is scheduled for June 12.

The BBC documentary reportedly features interviews with some of Moosewala’s close friends, journalists, and police officials. It also reportedly includes an audio interview with gangster Goldy Brar, who is accused of masterminding Moosewala’s murder.