/3rd T20I Preview: Another run-fest on cards as India face West Indies in Indore

The T20I action moves to Holkar Stadium in Indore, where India and West Indies will clash in the third match of this five-match series on Sunday evening (Oct 11). Following a record-breaking chase in Ranchi in the previous T20I, where the visitors shocked Shreyas Iyer’s Indian side by chasing 250 with five wickets remaining, the two teams are set for another run-fest in Indore. The wickets and boundaries here will make it a paradise for the batters. It remains to be seen if India will make any changes to their playing XI.

India's Team News & Balance

India will enter this contest with plenty of positives to take from the Ranchi loss, with Sanju Samson’s form and Mayank Yadav’s express pace being the highlight. The two were on song in the second T20I, with Samson hitting a 41-ball 82 and Mayank breaking West Indies’ top order with three wickets inside the Powerplay.

India's batting lineup remains their main strength, with top-ranked T20I pairing of Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan likely to return to form in the third T20I. Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube will take care of the lower-order duties, with Iyer being the centre point of India’s batting. His form, however, remains crucial to India’s success, having won the Lucknow T20I of his own.

Meanwhile, the bowling department is what India must be careful about, with Arshdeep Singh being the only seasoned quick available for selection. Mayank has risen to fame with his express pace, with Prince Yadav waiting in the wings for his chance. Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav will continue to play frontline spinners for the team.

West Indies' Threat & Form

West Indies will remain the force to reckon with in this contest. After another Shai Hope masterclass in this series in the previous fixture and plenty of hard-hitting from the remaining batters, West Indies will like to build on the momentum.

Like India, West Indies’ bowling would be a concern for the visitors, with the captain having fewer experienced players to fall back on.

Predicted Playing XIs of both teams –

India - Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Shivam Dube, Naman Dhir, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav and Mayank Yadav