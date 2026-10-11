New Zealand have boosted their squad for the five-match ODI series against India by including attacking opener Finn Allen and keeper-batter Tim Seifert. Rachin Ravindra, who was ruled out of the five T20Is against India with a freak shoulder injury he suffered during an advertisement shoot, also returns for the One-Dayers. The series will get underway on November 4 at Eden Park in Auckland, with hosts announcing two separate squads for the first three games and the final two ODIs. White-ball captain Mitchell Santner will lead the two sides in the ODI series.

Rachin returns to the One-Day side for the first three matches. At the same time, ace seamer Lockie Ferguson, whose last ODI appearance came during the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal against India, is picked for the last two matches, alongside Allen and Seifert. Allen’s last ODI appearance came three years ago, and Seifert’s against Pakistan 18 months ago.

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"Zak Foulkes (hip flexor), Will O'Rourke (calf), and Ben Sears (ankle) were not considered for selection as they rehabilitate their respective injuries," New Zealand Cricket (NZC) confirmed in an official release.

Meanwhile, New Zealand retained most of the core squad that beat India 2-1 in January in a monumental series win, and Black Caps head coach Rob Walter calls this an important opportunity to build up momentum ahead of the 2027 50-over World Cup.

“First and foremost, this is a huge series for us, playing in front of our fans in full stadiums against a formidable Indian side,” Walter said. “With the ODI World Cup just one year away, it's important for us to also view these matches as valuable preparation for that event. Bringing in seven players for the final ODIs allows us to test our depth and see how those players fare against a world-class side.”

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Walter also highlighted the importance of balancing ODI commitments with Test series preparations, which begins on November 19, and is part of the current World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

“Obviously every Test match is important for us in terms of championship points, which is why we're extracting some of that squad early for additional preparation before the first Test against India at the Basin Reserve on November 19,” he said. “We're incredibly lucky to have the depth that we do to have 21 players involved in the series. It's also great to bring guys like Lockie, Finn, and Tim back into the One-Day unit. They're all exciting and explosive players in their own right and are proven match winners.

“For Finn and Tim in particular, we've seen what they can do in the T20 arena, and it's now a great opportunity for them to push their case in the longer format,” he added.

New Zealand ODI squads for India series -

First three ODIs: Mitchell Santner (captain), Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy, Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham (wk), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Nathan Smith, Will Young and Blair Tickner