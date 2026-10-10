/Putin conveys Iran’s proposal to Trump, offers to take Tehran’s enriched uranium

Russian President Vladimir Putin has conveyed Tehran's proposal to US President Donald Trump on a possible resolution of the war between the US and Iran, Russia's Interfax news agency reported on October 10. The Kremlin said that Tehran's stance was discussed in a phone call between the two leaders, including a proposal on Iran's nuclear program.

"In coordination with the Iranian president, Putin conveyed the Iranian side's views on a possible resolution to the conflict to Trump," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Saturday, according to Russia's state RIA news agency.

"Putin told Trump that Moscow's offer to transfer Iran's highly enriched uranium to Russia remains on the table," said Russian presidential aide Yury Ushakov.

Iran continues to control traffic through the Strait of Hormuz, while the US Navy maintains a blockade on Iranian sea ports, following the more-than-seven-month-long US-Iran conflict. US and Iran have both previously agreed to a memorandum of understanding in June that attempted to resolve the conflict, but each side was reluctant to give concessions to the other.

In the recent conversation between Putin and Trump, the Russian President hinted that diplomatic options to end the war had not been exhausted.

During a meeting with Putin, Pezeshkian noted that Tehran was willing to negotiate with Washington. The Iranian President said that Iran and the US had submitted proposals; once finalised, they will meet through existing diplomatic channels.

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has thanked Putin for agreeing to supply diesel fuel to the US market while speaking to reporters at the White House on Friday.

"I think you heard about the oil deal with Russia. That is a big deal. That is massive amounts of oil coming into our country, and I want to thank President Putin, to be honest with you. We have massive amounts of oil coming into our country, and it's diesel, which is what we want. So, thank you," Trump said.

"We need oil for the world, and this is diesel, which is what we need. So, we're very happy to get it. We're very happy to get it. Look, we need it," he added.