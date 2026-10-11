/Nicolas Cage refuses AI waiver for Spider-Noir, hints at Amazon exit and True Detective role

Artificial intelligence has become an increasingly debated issue in the entertainment industry, with actors raising questions about how the technology could affect their performances and creative control. Nicolas Cage has now made his position clear, revealing that he declined to sign an AI waiver connected to his Prime Video series Spider-Noir. Speaking at New York Comic Con recently, the actor suggested that his decision could affect his future with Amazon while also hinting at a possible role in the next season of HBO’s crime anthology True Detective.

Nicolas Cage says he may not work with Amazon again over AI

The Hollywood actor discussed the issue during a panel at New York Comic Con on Saturday, October 10, explaining that he had refused to sign a waiver that would permit AI to be used on the series. He said, "Amazon is a very AI-friendly company, to the tune of $50 million invested in OpenAI."

He further said, "I am not an AI-friendly actor, so it's like, connect those dots! I'm not a member of their club. I didn't sign the waiver to let him use AI on Spider-Noir. I'm probably not going to be working with the studio again, but that's okay." Several clips of his statement have gone viral on social media.

Also Read: Nicolas Cage embraces silver look for red carpet appearance with wife Riko Shibata

The actor’s remarks came after Amazon cancelled Spider-Noir following one season. The series had received 11 Emmy nominations, and Cage previously expressed satisfaction with the story being told in a single season. However, he did not explicitly say that his refusal to sign the waiver caused the cancellation, and there is no confirmed evidence linking the two developments.

Nicolas Cage hints at joining True Detective season 5

Despite his comments about Amazon, Cage also offered a glimpse of what could come next in his television career. During the same panel, he suggested that he might take on another season of television and mentioned HBO’s True Detective.

He stated, "My agent’s out there somewhere listening. You can only do so many movies back-to-back, and necessity is the mother of invention. You connect those dots, too. What do I mean by necessity? Feed the family; don't do too many movies back-to-back. So I think I’m probably gonna do another season of television. I think I might do a season of True Detective. That’s okay that I’m the first to announce that, right?" However, HBO has not officially confirmed his casting.