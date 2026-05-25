/Why won’t Christopher Nolan work with Nicolas Cage? Actor reveals the real reason

Nicolas Cage is one of the renowned actors in the Hollywood industry. He is best known for his intense acting style. Over four decades, Nicolas Cage has been part of massive blockbusters, including Raising Arizona, Face/Off, National Treasure and Wild at Heart. The Hollywood actor recently revealed why filmmaker Christopher Nolan ignores his calls.

Nicolas Cage on being ignored by Christopher Nolan

Speaking to The New York Times, Nicolas Cage confessed that high-profile filmmakers take actors' role rejection personally. The 62-year-old actor stated that Nolan never returned his calls after he declined his offer to appear in his 2002 movie Insomnia. He stated, "Most of them got their feelings hurt and don't call you back. It's happened a million times to me."

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In addition, Nicolas Cage also named another name, i.e., Paul Thomas Anderson. He said that he had been in talks to work with the director (best known for One Battle After Another) on a very early movie in his career. “He'd shown me a short film with late actor Philip Baker Hall, who was in Hard Eight. And we were going to do something, and it didn't work out,” Nicolas Cage stated.

For the unversed, Nicolas Cage will be seen in the highly anticipated live-action superhero series Spider-Noir, which will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on May 27.

All about Nicolas Cage

Born as Nicolas Kim Coppola, he reportedly changed his last name early in his career to avoid allegations of nepotism, as he is the nephew of legendary director Francis Ford Coppola. He established himself in the 1980s and 1990s with hits like Raising Arizona (1987), Moonstruck (1987) and Wild at Heart (1990).