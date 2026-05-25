/Stewart McLean’s friend reflects on final days before Virgin River actor’s death

The sudden death of actor Stewart McLean has left many fans in shock and those close to him heartbroken and devastated. In a recent reflection, one of his friends opened up about the Virgin actor's final days, revealing that he sensed something was wrong even a week before McLean was found dead.

Stewart McLean's friend on his sudden death

Stewart McLean's friend, Jeff Seymour, who is an acting coach said that he suspected something was wrong after McLean did not show up for a scheduled day of filming last week, as per the report of The Canadian Press.

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He stated, "He was meticulous about everything, and there would be no chance he blew it off or slept too late. As soon as I heard he didn't make it on Saturday morning, I knew there was big trouble."

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Stewart McLean's cause of death

Stewart McLean, best known for his role in Netflix's Virgin River died at the age of 45 due to homicide. Reportedly, Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (HIT) announced on May 22 that McLean's remains were located in the Lions Bay are. He was last seen on May 15 at his residence in Lions Bay, British Columbia.

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He was reported missing on May 18, and his remains were located in the Lions Bay area two days later. Reportedly, following evidence uncovered during the missing persons search, Canada's Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (HIT) took over tthe case and confirmed they are treating his death as a homicide.