/Stranger Things star Charlie Heaton to play Charles Shelby in Peaky Blinders series

Fans of Peaky Blinders might be seeing an entry of a new member in the series. In the new chapter of the Shelby family, actor Charlie Heaton will be playing a key role. Best known for his portrayal in Stranger Things, Charlie Heaton is set to carry forward the legacy of one of television's most iconic crime families, which is expected to explore the post-war Birmingham and the next generation of the Shelbys.

Charlie Heaton in Peaky Blinders' prequel; netizens' reaction

Netflix shared the announcement of the casting of Charlie Heaton in Peaky Blinders. Along with the image of the actor, wrote in the caption, "Charlie Heaton joins the next generation of Peaky Blinders as Charles Shelby." The caption further read, "In the upcoming series, Charles has severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang, his half-brother Duke (Jamie Bell) and the hedonistic Shelby lifestyle. But can you ever escape your own blood?"

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Also Read: Peaky Blinders is all set to return to television with a new generation

Netizens took to the comment section to express their views, and one user wrote, "It's not going to work without Cillian Murphy." Another user wrote, "No thanks. It will be foolish. You can't recreate Peaky Blinders without Cillian Muprhy." “From fighting demogorgons to joining the Shelbys the upgrade is insane,” wrote the third X user.

All about upcoming Peaky Blinders' series

The untitled Peaky Blinders sequel/spinoff series is set a decade after World War 2. Charlie Heaton's character has intentionally severed all ties to the Peaky Blinders gang and his half-brother Duke. It will explore the inescapable nature of his bloodline as unresolved family history threatens to pull him back into the underworld.

The show picks up in a post-WWII, early-1950s Birmingham as the city is being rebuilt from the destruction of the Blitz. The sequel series is created by Steven Knight. Filming is taking place in Birmingham, and it has been commissioned for two, six-episode series.

What do we know about Charlie Heaton?

Charlie Heaton is a renowned British actor and musician who is best known for his breakout role as Jonathan Byers in the Netflix hit sci-fi series Stranger Things.

Beyond Stranger Things, Charlie Heaton has appeared in films such as Marrowbone (2017) and the Marvel superhero film The New Mutants (2020) as Sam Guthrie/Cannonball and the series Industry. Before acting, Heaton was a musician. He moved to London at age 16 and played the drums for a British noise-rock band called Comanechi.