/Peaky Blinders’ two new series update: 10-year time jump and Jamie Bell as Duke Shelby

It’s time to return to the world of Peaky Blinders with an all-new generation of characters. Netflix has released the first look at the untitled sequel series to the much-loved show, and it will be led by Jamie Bell.

He will play Duke Shelby, the son of Cillian Murphy’s character, Thomas Shelby. The same character was previously portrayed by Barry Keoghan in Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

Apart from the first look, what's even better news is that not one but two Peaky Blinder series are coming.

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Peaky Blinders series: Time to return to Birmingham



The streaming giant is bringing back the story with a sequel series that introduces fans to a whole new generation of Peaky Blinders. The Billy Elliot star will step into the world of gangsters as the new head of the Shelby family in Birmingham.

Apart from Bell, Charlie Heaton will play the lead role in the show. “I am thrilled that we are announcing a new era of Peaky Blinders, moving the story to post-war Birmingham in the early 50s,” Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight says.

What will the new Peaky Blinders show focus on?

The two new six-episode seasons will be set after the original series, which wrapped up with season 6 in 2022, and the new film, Peaky Blinders: The Immortal Man.

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Set in the 1950s, the timeline of the sequel will pick up after the events of the World War II-set film.

''In this new era of Peaky Blinders, a decade after World War Two, the race to rebuild Birmingham becomes a brutal contest of mythical dimensions. This is a city of unprecedented opportunity and jeopardy. At its blood-soaked heart is Duke Shelby (Jamie Bell): older, wiser, more ambitious, and most certainly more dangerous,'' read the official logline.

When is Peaky Blinders show releasing?

Well, for the show, the fans have to wait a little longer. No release date has been announced. By that time, the fans can watch the first six seasons and the movie. However, the filming has kicked off.

Who stars in the Peaky Blinders sequel?