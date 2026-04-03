/Meryl Streep wears Andy Sachs iconic cerulean blue sweater as she promotes The Devil Wears Prada 2, internet reacts

As fans eagerly await the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2 in theatres, icon Meryl Streep borrowed a sweater from Andrea Sachs (aka Andy’s) closet in the OG film as she kickstarted promotions for the new film.

The Devil Wears Prada became a cultural touchstone 20 years ago, and now the team is back with a part 2. The film is set for a May 1 release, and Meryl Streep and Anne Hathaway recently began the film's promotional tour.

What Meryl Streep wore

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The veteran actress was recently on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert to promote The Devil Wears Prada 2. But what caught everyone’s attention was her outfit for the appearance. Meryl Streep wore the iconic cerulean blue sweater worn by Anne Hathaway’s character Andy in the original The Devil Wears Prada. Colbert at point asked “So that’s no Annie blue?” pointing at Streep’s sweater to which the actress replied, “No that’s cerulean, cerulean blue.”

The cerulean blue sweater in the original film

Fans of the film would recall that Meryl Streep's character – Miranda Priestly, the editor-in-chief of Runway magazine – had thoroughly judged Andy for her fashion choices in that same attire, which became an iconic moment from the film. Miranda Priestly then went on a biting monologue to Andrea Sachs, explaining that the sweater she’s wearing isn’t just blue — it’s cerulean.

Two decades later, Meryl donned the same look, breaking the Internet.

Internet reacts

Fans couldn't keep calm as they noted how it was a full-circle moment for the film. One person wrote, "Yes, I came to the comments for the CERULEAN!"

Another Internet user mentioned, "I love that we all see the cerulean sweater!" One fan exclaimed, "OMG a cerulean sweater. How perfect."

Someone else recalled the entire scene as he wrote, "This… “stuff”? Oh, okay. I see, you think this has nothing to do with you. You go to your closet and you select that lumpy blue sweater, for instance, because you're trying to tell the world that you take yourself too seriously to care about what you put on your back. But what you don't know is that that sweater is not just blue."

The comment continued, "It's not turquoise. It's not lapis. It's actually cerulean. However, that blue represents millions of dollars and countless jobs. And it's sort of comical how you think that you've made a choice that exempts you from the fashion industry when, in fact… you're wearing a sweater that was selected for you by the people in this room… from a pile of 'stuff'."

Some other comments read, "And the Queen wears not just blue, not turquoise… not lapis… it's actually CERULEAN" and “She's wearing Andy's sweater!”

About Devil Wears Prada 2

The original The Devil Wears Prada was both a critical and commercial success and earned USD 326 million worldwide, as per Variety. The sequel will see the OG cast reprising their role. Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci are all part of the sequel.

New cast members include Kenneth Branagh and Patrick Brammall as love interests, along with Simone Ashley, Lucy Liu, B.J. Novak, Justin Theroux, Lady Gaga and Pauline Chalamet.