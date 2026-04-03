/Rajpal Yadav opens up about jail life: 'Have to stay very disciplined'

Rajpal Yadav has been in the headlines since February after he surrendered in Tihar Jail in a decade-long pending Rs 5 crore cheque bounce case. The actor is now out on bail, and recently, he appeared in director Farah Khan’s YouTube vlog, where he spoke about his time in jail.



On February 5, the actor surrendered and stayed in jail for 12 days before he was granted interim bail on February 16, 2026, by the Delhi High Court.

Rajpal Yadav talks about his time in jail

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Appearing on Farah Khan’s vlog, Rajpal, who is one of the prolific comedy actors of Indian cinema, spoke about his struggling days in Mumbai to become an actor and the difficult time he faced in jail.

Introducing him in the vlog, Khan said,“He is the most talented, extremely funny and one of the most veteran actor in the industry.”

Speaking about his days in Tihar Jail, Khan asked whether he was assigned any duties during his time in jail. Replying to this, the actor said that the situation has not arrived.

“Voh naubat nahi thi, lekin bahut discipline se rehna tha vahan pe aur proper time katna tha (It hadn’t come to that point, but one had to stay very disciplined there and serve the time properly).”

When she asked Rajpal whether he was feeling frustrated or angry with everything, Yadav replied,“No, I have learnt to live in all kind of conditions.”

Speaking about the financial distress and what kept him motivated throughout, Rajpal said, quoted by Indian Express, ‘’If there are 800 crore people in the world, the Indian cinema rules at least 600 crore hearts. And because of this medium, even those who don’t recognise me by name, know me by my face and are aware that I am a Bollywood actor. Cinema has given me a lot. Hence, if I am in some kind of problem today, I will stay within the cinema community and cooperate in all kinds of procedures until the truth comes out.”

The actor also spoke about the help and support he received from across the country, including actors and A-listers who helped him physically, financially, and emotionally. He named actor Sonu Sood,

Politician Tej Pratap Yadav, and others.

Delhi HC reserves order on Rajpal Yadav's case

On April 2, the Delhi High Court reserved its judgment after a final round of settlement efforts failed. During the hearing, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma called out Yadav’s shifting stance regarding the payment of money.

“Never think the judge is weak if the judge is nice to you,” the Judge said.