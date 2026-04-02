/'Send me to jail five more times,' Rajpal Yadav gets emotional as HC reserves order

Actor Rajpal Yadav became the headline of the nation after he surrendered at Tihar Jail in connection with a ₹9 crore cheque bounce case. On Thursday (April 2), the Delhi High Court reserved its judgment in the high-profile case.

The case was filed by M/s Murli Projects Private Limited against actor Rajpal Yadav over a ₹5 crore loan that he took in 2010 for his directorial ambitions but failed to repay.

Delhi High Court warns Rajpal Yadav in Rs 9 crore cheque bounce case:

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On Thursday, the Delhi High Court reserved its judgment after a final round of settlement efforts failed. During the hearing, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma expressed displeasure and frustration over what she described as shifting stands taken by Yadav regarding the payment of the money.

“Never think the judge is weak if the judge is nice to you,” the Judge said.

The court also pointed out the differing statements made by Yadav and his lawyers. While the actor claimed he was willing to repay the money, his legal team argued that since he had already gone to jail, he should not be required to pay.

At one point, the Court remarked, "I am not getting my answers. The undertaking said something else, and now you are saying something else,"

“You are saying you are willing to pay, but your lawyers are saying that since you have already gone to jail, you will not pay. If you are willing to pay, then why am I hearing the matter? Make the payment,” said the Court.

The Bhooth Bangla actor sought 30 days to pay Ra 6 crore, which is the final settlement amount. However, the court refused to grant the actor any time.

“No means no. I will reserve (for judgment). I will not give more time,” Justice Sharma said as he reserved the verdict after settlement talks failed to conclude.

Rajpal, who appeared virtually, opposed the proposal, stating that he had already suffered severe financial setbacks. He told the court that he had been compelled to sell five flats and had already paid a substantial amount, as per ANI.

"I am not emotional... send me to jail five more times," Yadav said.

More about Rajpal Yadav’s Case:

Rajpal Yadav surrendered at Tihar Jail on February 5 in a ₹5 crore cheque bounce case. After spending 12 days in jail, he was granted interim bail and released on February 16, 2026, after paying ₹1.5 crore to the complainant.