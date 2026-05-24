/Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce turn NBA game into viral date night moment | Watch

Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce are once again making headlines after the two were spotted making a loved-up appearance during Game 3 of the NBA Eastern Conference Finals in Cleveland on May 23.

The high-profile couple attended the clash between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the New York Knicks at Rocket Arena, and several photos and videos from the event went viral online.

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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce at NBA game Photograph: (AFP)

Why was the match special?

Amid the ongoing wedding buzz, Kelce, who grew up in Cleveland Heights, appeared especially animated while supporting his hometown team. Videos circulating on the internet showed the Kansas City Chiefs player hyping up Cavaliers fans, while Swift stayed close beside him as they chatted, laughed and shared affectionate moments during the game.

Another clip that quickly gained attention online featured Swift handing Kelce a piece of chewing gum while seated courtside.

For the playoff game, Swift opted for a black jacket, faded wide-leg denims with a metallic chain-link top, while Kelce matched the denim-heavy vibe while leaning into team spirit with a Cavaliers cap, sneakers in team colours.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Their courtside outing intensified the ongoing speculation surrounding their upcoming wedding. As per reports, the couple could be planning a private ceremony later this summer.

The couple officially announced their engagement in August 2025 through a joint social media post. At the time, Swift wrote, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married." While their wedding details are kept under the wraps, a source had earlier told PEOPLE, "It will definitely be a private affair and not a spectacle. They both have a close circle of friends, and they’ll respect their privacy."

Couple's previous appearances

In the previous months, the couple has often been spotted together enjoying quality time. Earlier, the two were spotted in New York City and London and as per reports, they also travelled together to Greece this month for Kansas City Chiefs player George Karlaftis’ wedding celebrations.