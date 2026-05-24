/Cannes 2026 closing ceremony: Political speeches to red carpet glamour - key moments from film festival

Several celebrities showed off one of their astonishing looks at the closing ceremony of Cannes 2026. Demi Moore made a striking impression in a stunning teal pillow-sleeved green halter-neck gown as a key member of the esteemed Cannes competition jury.

Zoe Saldana made a high-profile appearance at the Palais des Festivals both as a red-carpet fashion standout and an official stage presenter. Alongside her husband, Marco Perego, the actress wore a dramatic black floral gown, highlighted by a playful yet elegant sculptural silhouette.

Eva Longoria is one of the long-standing global ambassadors for L'Oréal Paris. For the closing ceremony of the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival, she opted for a custom, strapless gold-and-silver Tony Ward Couture gown. Her attire features sequined ovals, designed to reflect radiant sunlight rays.