/Spider-Noir trailer: Nicolas Cage brings in a gritty twist to the Marvel Universe

Spider-Noir featuring Nicolas Cage is one of the highly anticipated shows for which fans are eagerly waiting. Based on the character from Marvel Comics of the same name, it is set in an alternate universe. The makers unveiled a 2-minute and 29-second trailer which showcases that it is set in the 1930s.

Trailer of Spider-Noir featuring Nicolas Cage; fans' reaction

The trailer showcases Nicholas Cage in the role of Ben Reilly, a private investigator in a depression era in New York City. His life becomes chaotic when his former identity as a masked hero surfaces. Forcefully, Ben returns in action and collides with a powerful Irish criminal godfather played by Brendan Gleeson. How he rediscovers his forgotten powers and fights him will be the main crux apart from other aspects.

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Soon, fans took to the comment section to express their excitement, and one user wrote, “Never in a million years did I think I'd need a live-action Spider-Man Noir series starring Nick Cage. ”But here we are."

Another user wrote, 'And like that Nicholas Cage officially becomes a true Spider-Man." "The option to watch it either in black and white or colour is nifty. I love the idea", wrote the third user.

All about Spider-Noir show

The Spider-Noir show will feature Nicolas Cage as Ben Reilly, aka The Spider, which will mark his first lead role in a TV series. Apart from Nicolas Cage, it will also feature Abraham Popoola, Jack Huston, Jun Li, Brendan Gleeson and Karen Rodriguez, among others.

Uziel and Lightfoot served as the showrunners of the series, which is produced by Sony Pictures Television in association with Amazon MGM Studios. It is set in an alternate universe within the Sony's Spider-Man Universe (SSU) franchise.

Spider-Noir is set to premiere on May 25, 2026, on MGM+ in the United States and will consist of eight episodes. All episodes will be released globally on Prime Video on May 27. The series is being released in both black-and-white and colour versions.

What do we know about character Spider-Noir?

The character Spider-Noir, or Noir, is a superhero who appears in the Marvel Comics. Created by David Hine and Fabrice Sapolsky as part of the Marvel Noir universe (Earth-90214), this alternate version of Spider-Man is a reinterpretation of the character inspired by film noir who emerges in New York during the Great Depression.

The character's first appearance in other media was in the 2010 video game Spider-Man: Shattered Dimensions, where he was voiced by Christopher Daniel Barnes. In the animated series Ultimate Spider-Man, he was voiced by actor Milo Ventimiglia.